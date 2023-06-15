Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup's Marriage to Naomi Watts

Mary-Louise Parker has nothing but well wishes for her famous ex Billy Crudup. Parker and Crudup share 19-year-old son William, and The Morning Show actor famously left Parker in 2003 while she was seven months pregnant for a relationship with actress Claire Danes.

Earlier this month, Crudup tied the knot with actress Naomi Watts in an impromptu courthouse ceremony.

“I wish them well,” Parker told The Guardian of Crudup and Watts' nuptials. “And absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father. So I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other."

The Guardian interviewer Lauren Mechling claimed that Parker "seems stunned to be asked about this" and that Parker's publicist ended the interview right after she answered the question.

The 58-year-old Weeds star has remained relatively tight-lipped about her past with Crudup. In 2015, she touched on the past relationship in her memoir, Dear Mr. You, which was told in a series of letters written to various, unnamed men in her life.

In the memoir, she penned a letter to a cabdriver she yelled at, saying she broke down after he told her to get out of his cab.

"I am alone. Look, see? I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe," she wrote.

For her part, Danes opened up about the scandal on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show in 2015, saying, “I was just in love with him and needed to explore that. And I was 24…I didn’t quite know what those consequences would be.”

Danes and Crudup dated for three years before splitting in 2006. Crudup and Watts co-starred in Netflix's Gypsy together. They were first romantically linked in early 2017. Watts and Liev Schreiber, who got divorced in 2016, share Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15.

