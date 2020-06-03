Mary Pat Gleason, 'Mom' and 'A Cinderella Story' Actress, Dies at 70

Actress Mary Pat Gleason died on Tuesday. She was 70.

According to multiple reports, she passed away after a battle with cancer.

Gleason starred on the CBS sitcom Mom as AA member Mary, who was often interrupted by Bonnie (Allison Janney) during the meetings. Her Mom co-star, Mimi Kennedy, paid tribute to her on Instagram after hearing of her passing.

"I’m saddened to learn that Mary Pat Gleason (Mary on @mom_cbs) passed away," Kennedy captioned a photo of the actress. "From her nephew, 'Her curtain closed at 10:20 Tuesday evening.' I’m sure she was met with thunderous applause and a great party backstage. My love to you Mary and to your loved ones."

Gleason's Pencil Town co-star, George Steeves, also tweeted in her honor and shared some pics from their time working together. "Last night I was saddened to hear about the passing of my colleague and friend Mary Pat Gleason. I had the honor of working with Mary Pat in Pencil Town last year," he wrote. "It was truly an honor to be in her presence. Thank You for the conversations and the words of encouragement. #RIP"

Last night I was saddened to hear about the passing of my colleague and friend Mary Pat Gleason. I had the honor of working with Mary Pat in “Pencil Town” last year. It was truly an honor to be in her presence. Thank You for the conversations and the words of encouragement. #RIPpic.twitter.com/lh8CQbdbUi — George Steeves (@georgefsteeves) June 3, 2020

Gleason, born Feb. 23, 1950 in Lake City, Minnesota, has over 170 acting credits on IMDB, including roles on Will & Grace, Desperate Housewives and Life in Pieces. She also won a Daytime Emmy in 1986 while on the writing team for The Guiding Light and also starred in soap opera as Jane Horgan.

In addition to her decades-long work in television, Gleason is known for her film roles in 1996's The Crucible, 2003's Intolerable Cruelty, and 2004's A Cinderella Story.

One of her final movie roles was in the 2018 Netflix movie Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, in which she played a high school guidance counselor to Sierra (Shannon Purser) and her classmates.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bob Kulick, Kiss Guitarist, Dead at 70

Larry Kramer, Playwright and AIDS Activist, Dead at 84

Richard Herd, 'Seinfeld' and 'Star Trek' Actor, Dead at 87

Remembering Fred Willard: ‘Best in Show’ and 'Modern Family' Actor Dead at 86 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery