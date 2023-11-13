Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge and the older sister of former President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 86.

The NYPD confirmed the death at her Upper East Side home on Monday, saying there was nothing to indicate her death was suspicious and that the medical examiner will determine the cause.

Barry was first appointed to the U.S. District Court of New Jersey in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan, and then to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, in Philadelphia, by then-President Bill Clinton in 1999. She retired in 2019.

A graduate of Mount Holyoke College, she earned a master's degree in 1962 from Columbia University and her law degree from Hofstra University in 1974. She became an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey that same year.

Barry was born in New York in 1937, the eldest of five Trump siblings. The eldest son, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981 and the youngest, Robert Trump, died in 2020. They are survived by 77-year-old former President Donald Trump and sister Elizabeth Trump Grau, 81.

CBS News has reached out to a representative of the former president for comment.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

