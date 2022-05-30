Master P is mourning the loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The rapper took to Instagram Sunday to announce that his daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Sonya C, has died. She was 29.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P shared. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Tytyana's official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Master P's son and Tytyana's brother, Romeo Miller, also took to Instagram to share a statement of his own writing, "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister."

While Romeo expressed his sadness at the loss of his little sister, he added that he knows she's "in a way better place" and "finally at peace and free."

Adding, "Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM 😞🤍🕊."

Their posts were met with messages of condolences of support from fans, friends and famous faces alike, including Romeo's ex and How I Met Your Father star, Francia Raisa, who wrote, "Rome, I’m sending you and your family so much love and prayer 🤍," and Snoop Dogg, who commented under Master P's post writing, "🙏🏽🌹 I’m here for u and the family. Stay strong. P 💕. 🕊"

The former actress was one of Master P's nine children, eight of whom he shared with Sonya C, including Romeo, 32, Itali, 23, Inty, 29, Vercy, 30, Hercy, 20, and Mercy, 16. The 52-year-old music mogul is also dad to 25-year-old daughter, Cymphonique, from a previous relationship.

