Matt James is going through it after Monday night's explosive The Bachelor finale. Matt took to Twitter on Tuesday to jokingly announce that he's seeking therapy after his face-to-face with exes Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell.

"✍🏾 Google ✍🏾 Therapist ✍🏾 Near me," the TV star tweeted.

In the After the Final Rose special, Matt announced that he and Rachael split up after the finale following a controversy surrounding some racist photos Rachael posted and liked on social media.

The controversy began when Rachael's past actions came to light in January. First, a TikTok user accused the graphic designer of previously bullying her for dating Black men. Then, another user accused Rachael of liking racist photos. Pics have also surfaced of her at an Old South plantation-themed party while in college.

While they left the show in a committed relationship and admittedly were in an "extended honeymoon" period, the controversy forced Matt to take a step back and let Rachael work on herself moving forward.

"As Rachael acknowledged in her apology, there's a lot of work that needs to be done," he said. "I have to take a step back and allow her to put in that work, and I'm looking forward to seeing her put in that work."

Seeing an ex still stings though, no matter the circumstances, with Matt admitting that seeing Rachael on ATFR "hit him like a ton of bricks."

The 29-year-old real estate broker joined Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on Tuesday where he opened up about what it was like to see Rachael again, following their split and the controversy over her past photos and social media activity.

"It hit me like a ton of bricks," Matt said. "I felt the weight of everything that I was carrying throughout the season, with what we were dealing with as a country, and have to explain that, why it was problematic to me and our relationship, which was extremely difficult."

He added that the issues they were dealing with after the season weren't only difficult for him, but for Rachael and the rest of the country.

"That's the frustrating part about the position that I'm in," Matt said on GMA. "Having to explain, not only to Rachael, but to the rest of America, why things like that are problematic. We don't have the chance to have that ignorance. Think about Breonna Taylor, think about Tamir Rice. They didn't have the opportunity to have that ignorance."

Watch the video below to hear more on Matt's experience after the finale and on ATFR.

