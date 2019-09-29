Vampire Diaries andLegacies star Matthew Davis is about to embark on fatherhood, but according to his wife, Kiley Casciano, in a way, the leading man has been preparing for the important gig for some time now.

In an exclusive interview with ET just days after Casciano and Davis announced they are expecting a baby girl, she hinted that Davis playing Alaric Saltzman, the father of two teenage girls on The CW show, helped her hubby get his head around raising a daughter.

"I wish I could say that Lizzie and Kaylee are amped up versions of teenage girls," she joked. "But it's pretty spot on. I think Matt is ready."

Casciano also discussed how her pregnancy is affecting her work schedule, stating that, at this point, she isn't ready to slow down.

"I'm currently working on an action film for the next month in Atlanta!" she said, possibly referencing the upcoming Christ Pratt vehicle, Ghost Draft. "Everyone is super supportive and excited for me. I think this will be my last project before baby."

She also clued ET in on her cravings and how her first pregnancy has gone thus far: "The first trimester was very difficult. Not as bad as some have it, but I didn't feel like myself. All I wanted to do was sleep, cry or eat McDonald's. All three happened often."

"Right now, I'm kind of in the blissed out second trimester so, everything is kinda of surreal," she later explained. "I imagine I will get nervous about labor once it gets closer but right now... I just don't think about it."

Davis and Casciano broke the exciting news on Instagram last Monday, posting a photo of their sonogram alongside precious baby clothes, including a shirt which read: "And then there were five." This is a clever reference to the two parents, their two dogs and their bundle of joy on the way. They also revealed that they are expecting their daughter next April.

"As a woman, I have always imagined having a daughter. Not so much a son, so I kinda of expected it to be a girl," Casciano told ET. "We are mostly just excited to raise a strong amazing lady... it's a great time to be a woman. If this was 20 years ago I think I'd be a lot more nervous to be completely honest."

"I listened to the Goop podcast with Gwyneth [Paltrow] and Oprah [Winfrey] and they were saying how their daughters can't believe the stuff they had to put up with in regards to bosses and men and that gave me a lot of peace," she added. "It's a different time for us all. It's a woman's world. With mine and Matt's guidance I have no doubt she will be a strong, ambitious, and most importantly kind person."

