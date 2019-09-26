Kandi Burruss Reportedly Expecting Baby No. 3 Via Surrogate

Kandi Burruss has a baby on the way.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is reportedly expecting her third child via surrogate, according to multiple outlets. ET has reached out to Burruss' reps for comment.

Burruss, 43, is already mom to 17-year-old daughter Riley from a previous relationship and 3-year-old son, Ace, with husband Todd Tucker.

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter opened up about potentially using a surrogate to have another child.

"I had to go through the IVF process to get my son, and I have been having some issues or whatever,” she explained on an episode of Busy Tonight. "And this is something we were discussing, so I felt like, you know what, why hold back? I might as well talk about it. I think it’s important to share."

She also shared that she spoke with Andy Cohen when he was expecting his first son, Benjamin, via surrogate.

"I had made a comment. I said something like, 'I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama,' and he said to me, 'Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother. And to say she's your baby's mom is taking away from you,'" Burruss said through tears. "It made me feel better."

Meanwhile, Burruss returns to season 12 of RHOA. The first trailer was released this week, with Burruss also sharing a fabulous cast photo.

“Dressed in black about to bury the competition...” #RHOA12 Nov.3 🗣quote courtesy of my girl @mrsmoniquesamuels," she captioned the post.

For more Hollywood pregnancies, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kandi Burruss Tears Up Talking About Andy Cohen’s Advice About Surrogacy

Kandi Burruss Reacts to Success of New Ariana Grande Song She Helped Write

Kandi Burruss Says She Reached Out to Brandi Glanville for 'Celebrity Big Brother' Advice (Exclusive)

Related Gallery