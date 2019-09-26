Bravo's Georgia peaches are bringing what promises to be their juiciest season yet!

Yes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back… well, like, six weeks away from being back -- but the just-released season 12 trailer will hold you over until then. This season brings the return of Kenya Moore, who joins full-time peach holders NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille. The official "friends of" this year are Tanya Sam and Marlo Hampton.

"Everyone seems like they’re exactly where they want to be, but you can always expect for some bulls**t to be coming," Cynthia ominously proclaims of what's to come.

The trailer kicks off in dramatic fashion, with what appears to be a brawl breaking out between the women. Judging by moments teased later in the teaser, the physical altercation comes after the women gather to, seemingly, work through the beef between NeNe and Cynthia. The one-time besties (remember the friend contract?) had a major falling out over… well, it’s still unclear why. NeNe claims that Cynthia has "a side of her" that the women don’t know, which might have something to do with the mid-trailer reveal that someone secretly recorded Cynthia "dogging" NeNe. Kenya proclaims to the group that they’ll stay in the room until they know who the "snake" who recorded Cynthia is, but who knows if that actually happened. The fight gets so bad that security is called and Porsha has to hold NeNe back!

Check it out here:

Ultimately, it seems fans will see NeNe and Cynthia at least attempt to work through their issues, with the trailer sharing a glimpse at a tearful conversation between the two and NeNe proclaiming, "We need to end this."

Season 12 also promises to be dramatic for the women’s relationships, as viewers will see NeNe confront her husband, Gregg, about "creeping around Atlanta" and discuss the possibility of an open marriage. Meanwhile, Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, seem to get into it over business dealings, while Porsha and her fiance, Dennis McKinley, enter couples therapy to work through issues which Porsha describes as "not forgivable." The pair has appeared to be on and off since last season ended.

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

A newly engaged Cynthia appears to butt heads with her fiance, Mike Hill, over her close relationships with her exes, while Kenya's marriage falls apart. Kenya's now-estranged husband, Marc Daly, famously did not film on her last season on the show (season 10); but now, their relationship drama is front and center, with talk of depression and prenups!

Of course, there will also be fun this year, as the women embark on a number of trips -- including to Caribbean Carnival in Canada and an all-cast trip to Greece -- and have major life milestones, like Eva going through her third pregnancy, Porsha embracing motherhood full force and, of course, Cynthia’s engagement to Mike. Oh...and also more fighting. Yeah, seems safe to say that Kenya and Eva don’t get along.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

