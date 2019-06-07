NeNe Leakes isn’t saying goodbye to her peach. At least, not yet.

Despite reports that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been shut out of filming season 12 of the Bravo hit series, her representative tells ET, "I can say with authority that there is absolutely no truth to this. The only reason why she's not currently shooting is because she is still in active negotiations with her contract."

Leakes ended season 11 of RHOA in a not-so-great place with the rest of her co-stars, following drama surrounding former cast member Kenya Moore making a cameo on the series. That came after she got physical with a crew member on the production, ripping his shirt on camera. At the season 11 reunion, co-stars Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss alleged that Leakes’ altercation with the crew member was far worse, claiming the man ended the night in the hospital, missing a tooth.

Since her low-energy appearance at that reunion, Leakes has stayed mum about her future on Housewives, even posting a cryptic Instagram captioned, “Nawww Happiness over everything #byeforever #putsomerespekonmyname.” Overall, season 11 was a tough one for Leakes, who struggled with becoming the primary caretaker to her husband, Gregg, who was battling cancer at the time.

All of this seemingly led to gossip site LoveBScott’s now-debunked report that Leakes was being forced to “sit out” filming the first half of season 12, which kicked off production this week. Bravo does not comment on series currently in-production.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 will likely premiere late this year on Bravo.

