Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes are battling it out on social media.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars both posted to their personal Instagram accounts on Friday, sharing alleged texts they sent each other following a controversial episode of their reality show that recently aired on Bravo.

It all started when Porsha posted a series of screenshots from their alleged conversation, in which NeNe seemingly body shamed and bullied the new mom, who just gave birth to a baby girl, PJ, last week.

"This is what my so called 'Big sis' sent me last night 6 days after giving birth," Porsha explained. "@neneleakesis so miserable and ain't happy for nobody. It's not a contest I'm just living my life and being blessed. Yes I posted this since you wanna go on live and speak on me yet again talk & about these text I figured I'd let them see for themselves! #FatShamingANewMomShameOnYou #NonsupportiveEdglessbird #IsThisYourQueen?"

According to the first screenshot Porsha posted, NeNe texted her, "You lying a** big fat hungry b***h! You know I never put my hands on you! Marlo [Hampton], Cynthia [Bailey] nor Kandi [Burruss] can EVER say that!"

"You want an excuse for going in my closet without permission so you can talk yo fake s**t on IG all you want but remember my house is lit wit cameras," the text continued. "Oh and don't forget who was by your side & saved yo wack a** when u pulled Kenya off that sofa. Don't forget nobody f**ked with u in San Fran or in Spain but ME! If u got something to say, say the truth because if I put my hands on you, you will know it."

Additional screenshots reveal that NeNe allegedly continued the bullying, writing things like, "Just remember I'm the HBIC that YOU want to be! Bye b***h" and "Good night big piggy with the busted shape ... try dieting! That's something you have never been good at."

NeNe is referring to a recent episode of their reality series, in which Porsha and Kandi entered her closet without permission. NeNe allegedly grabbed Porsha by her belt and broke it as a way to get her out of the closet, though NeNe denies that ever happened.

Shortly after Porsha's posts went live, NeNe responded on her own account, writing, "@porsha4real This is what I sent you after you gave birth! I sent you text messages last nite after I saw on social media what you had said. I could have responded back on social media but I decided to text rather than do that! I know you need viewers to tune into your 3 episode commercial, which is why you doing the most! Bye ankles #HBIC."

NeNe's screenshots reveal that she allegedly texted Porsha a much more positive message about the birth of her and fiance Dennis McKinley's baby girl, to which Porsha responded, "Thank you for checking in and yes I do know you genuinely cared. Thank you."

All of this drama and more will be discussed during the season 11 RHOA reunion, which begins airing Sunday, April 7 on Bravo. In the meantime, hear more on the Housewives in the video below!

