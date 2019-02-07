Life is peachy for Phaedra Parks, even without a peach in hand.

“Oh my gosh, I’ve got love in my life,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star gushes to ET. “I’ve got great new projects. I’ve got vaginal wipes and a whole vaginal cleansing line, so I’m doing God's work.”

Phaedra was classic Phaedra as she stepped out sans her new beau, radio personality Tone Kapone, for the 2019 amfAR Gala New York. The 45-year-old stunned on the gray carpet in a figure-hugging, floor-length black dress and matching, avant-garde hat.

“You know, I’m a southern girl who loves a hat!” Phaedra jokes. “I told them I wanted something fashion-forward but, you know, a little bling, giving a little body. They got into it quickly, and I got right into it.”

“I love amfAR and I’ve been a donor for some years now," she adds. "It's important because we need to put an end to this disease [HIV/AIDS] that affects so many people and so many families. So, any time I can be a part of something that really counts, I’m in!”

Well, speaking of things Phaedra can be a part of, her former RHOA co-star, NeNe Leakes, has been dropping Phaedra’s name in nearly every interview she’s done as of late, saying she’d love to see Phaedra back on the Bravo show. Adding fuel to the speculation fire that Phaedra could be ripe for a return was her appearance at Andy Cohen’s Housewives-only baby shower in January. The lawyer-turned-mortician was the only former cast member in attendance.

“Well, you know, what’s not to want about me?” Phaedra asks ET, with a laugh. “It’s nice to be wanted, but you know, I love my peace. It will always be a great part of my life, and I will never say never, but I’m in a happy space.”

The mom of two exited the series at the end of season nine, after a tense she said/she said/she said battle between Phaedra, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams. At that time, it seemed that Phaedra’s relationship with the women was irreparably fractured, but according to her, time has seemingly healed the wounds, at least with Porsha.

“I don’t watch the show, but a lot of the girls are still very connected to me,” she says. “So, I hang out with NeNe, I obviously talk to Porsha quite a bit. She’s having a baby. She’s having a huge shower in a few weeks, so I’ll be in attendance.”

“Porsha’s wanted to be a mom for a long time,” she adds. “I’m very excited for her and I know she loves children, she loves kids, so I think she will be excellent.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo.

