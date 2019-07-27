There are wedding bells on the horizon for Cynthia Bailey!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and boyfriend Mike Hill are engaged after dating for over a year. The sports journalist asked for Bailey's hand in marriage on Friday at the grand opening of her new business, The Bailey WineCeller, in Atlanta, according to People who was first to report the engagement.

Hill proposed to Bailey, 52, with a stunning five carat princess cut diamond ring by Simon G. Jewelry. The total ring value is estimated to be around $85,000.

ET was with Bailey and Hill in November, where they opened up about their whirlwind romance that started on Steve Harvey's daytime show, Steve, in February of 2018. During ET's sit-down, Hill promised that he would be putting a ring on her finger "soon."

“It's weird because we're not in a rush, but we're not taking our time, either,” Bailey said at the time. “We're just going with the flow. I mean, I feel like we could, like, three weeks from now, 'Hey, babe? Whatcha doin'? You feel like getting married today?' Yeah.”

“I know that if it's in God’s will for me to be married again, for us to be married, then this is the woman I want to marry,” Hill shared. “I never thought I'd say that again, I've been there before … But I do know that, if it's somebody I want to be with for the rest of my life, it's Cynthia Bailey.”

Both Hill and Bailey are divorced. Bailey split from ex-husband Peter Thomas, as documented on Real Housewives, in 2017.

For more on the newly-engaged pair, watch below.

