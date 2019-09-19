Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and husband Marc Daly are calling it quits after two years of marriage.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly," Moore said in a statement to ET. "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward."

The couple married in a sunset ceremony in St. Lucia in June 2017, and welcomed their first child, daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, on Nov. 4, 2018.

In a statement to People, Daly said, "I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period."

On Monday, Moore -- who will be returning to RHOAfor season 12, which is currently filming -- Daly, and their daughter made their first TV appearance as a family, on The Tamron Hall Show. On the show, Moore opened up about the couple's struggles to conceive and her difficult IVF process, calling Daly "the love of my life."

"It’s incredibly challenging because the success rate for these treatments are very low," Daly added. "There’s expectations, but you also have to be prepared for disappointment. So just being there, being supportive, being hopeful, being positive and just being behind her was what it’s all about."

