Kenya Moore Is Returning to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Kenya Moore is heading back to Bravo.

ET has learned that Moore is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a full-time Housewife for season 12. People was first to report the news.

Moore joined RHOA as a Housewife in season five, but left the show after season 10, when contract negotiations for a full-time role reportedly fell through. She made a guest appearance in season 11.

During her time away from the show, Moore became a mother. She welcomed her first child with husband Marc Daly, daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, in November.

Weeks before giving birth, Moore, 47, opened up about her scary pregnancy complications, revealing to fans that doctors were concerned she was suffering from preeclampsia.



The reality star posted a photo of her swollen feet at the time, sharing that she had gained 17 pounds in one week and that doctors were keeping a close watch on whether her baby girl would have to be delivered early. Moore couldn't have been more overjoyed when her daughter arrived on Nov. 4.

"She's so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the [delivery] room. I lost a lot of blood so I'm very weak but they both were strong for me," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all."

Housewives NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey have publicly stated that they'll be returning for season 12. Last season's cast also included Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille and Shamari DeVoe.

See more Real Housewives updates in the video below.

Reporting by Brice Sander.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Vanderpump Officially Announces 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Exit

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Welcomes Baby Boy

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Apollo Nida Back in Custody After Release from Prison

Related Gallery