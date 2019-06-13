Phaedra Parks' ex-husband, Apollo Nida, has been arrested again.

A rep from the United States Marshals Service tells ET that the court ordered Phaedra Parks' ex-husband, Apollo Nida, back into custody days after he allegedly broke a technical requirement pertaining to the rules of his release. No details regarding what he violated are able to be provided. The Federal Bureau of Prisons website confirms Apollo is now located at FDC Philadelphia, and not at the Philadelphia halfway house where he was expected to stay until Oct. 15.

Nida pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud in May 2014 and was sentenced to 96 months in prison. The reality star's sentence was reduced by one year in March.

Parks and Nida's divorce was finalized in 2017. They share two sons together: Ayden and Dylan. In a November 2016 interview with ET, Parks opened up about keeping lines of communication open between Nida and their children, despite his imprisonment.



"Apollo and I, obviously, are going to be connected through our wonderful children through the rest of our lives," she explained. "I try to keep him in the loop as much as possible because he obviously is in prison. I'm very cognizant that he wants to be a father ... and when he reaches out and calls, we try to make sure there's an open line of communication with the boys."

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Joseph Corral.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHOA' Star Phaedra Parks' Ex-Husband Gets One Year Off Prison Sentence

Phaedra Parks 'Reviewing Her Options' After Judge Reverses Divorce Judgement With Apollo Nida

'Real Housewives' Star Phaedra Parks Says Imprisoned Ex Apollo Nida Will Be Part of Family's Christmas

Related Gallery