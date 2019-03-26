Good news for Phaedra Parks' ex-husband.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's former spouse, Apollo Nida, will be released from prison a year early after a judge cut 12 months off of his sentence, according to court docs obtained by ET on Tuesday.

Nida, who was initially sentenced to 96 months in prison on July 8, 2014, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, has had his sentence reduced to 84 months in the ruling from United States District Judge Charles A. Pannell, Jr.

After the reduction, Nida has just over a year left on his sentence and will be released in August 2020.

Parks and Nida share two sons, 8-year-old Ayden and 5-year-old Dylan. The pair married in 2009 and split in 2014, though the lengthy divorce wasn't finalized until 2017.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

In November 2016, Parks talked to ET about keeping Nida in communication with their children despite their breakup and his imprisonment.

“Apollo and I, obviously, are going to be connected through our wonderful children through the rest of our lives,” she explained at the time. “I try to keep him in the loop as much as possible because he obviously is in prison. I'm very cognizant that he wants to be a father ... and when he reaches out and calls, we try to make sure there's an open line of communication with the boys.”

Meanwhile, ET talked with Parks again in February of this year, where she reacted to her former RHOA co-star, NeNe Leakes, saying she wanted Parks to come back to the show.

Watch the video below for more.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE HOUSEWIVES DRAMA

Phaedra Parks Reacts to NeNe Leakes Wanting Her Back on 'RHOA' (Exclusive)

Phaedra Parks Is Happy to Be Away From 'the Dark Side' of Reality TV on ‘Braxton Family Values’

‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Talks Returning to the Show -- Without Phaedra Parks (Exclusive)

Related Gallery