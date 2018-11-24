Kenya Moore is so grateful that she's a mom.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a precious photo of herself cradling her "miracle baby," daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly. Moore, 47, welcomed her little girl with husband Marc Daly earlier this month, after suffering scary pregnancy complications.

"Thank God for my miracle baby, my husband and my life. When you have faith in Him all things are possible," Moore captioned the pic, which shows her holding baby Brooklyn close to her heart. "Happy Thanksgiving from the Dalys #love #family #brooklyndaly #baby #preemie #faith #God #Thankful."

Weeks before giving birth, Moore revealed to fans that doctors were concerned she was suffering from preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication that is “characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys," according to the Mayo Clinic.

The reality star posted a photo of her swollen feet at the time, sharing that she had gained 17 pounds in one week due to complications, and that doctors were keeping a close watch on whether her baby girl would have to be delivered early. Moore couldn't have been more overjoyed when her daughter arrived on Nov. 4.

"She's so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the [delivery] room. I lost a lot of blood so I'm very weak but they both were strong for me," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Gives Birth to First Child at 47

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Says She Gained 17 Pounds in One Week Due to Pregnancy Complication

Pregnant Kenya Moore Reveals She Weighs 200 Pounds With ‘A Few Months to Go’

Related Gallery