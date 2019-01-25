Kenya Moore’s baby daughter, Brooklyn, came into the world just two months ago, but already her mama is slipping back into a bikini!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated her 48th birthday with her baby girl in paradise.

“#48,” Moore captioned an impressive Instagram of herself in a white bikini, holding her little girl, who is rocking a tropical pineapple-printed swimsuit and pink beach hat. Moore also rocked a beautiful necklace with a "B" on it.

The two cuties are posing on a picturesque beach in honor of Moore’s big day.

The duo left for the trip over the weekend, with Moore captioning a photo of herself and Brooklyn at the airport, “We’re ready! #bday trip #2019 #babybrooklyn #babydaly #miraclebaby.”

Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, welcomed their first child in November after a series of scary pregnancy complications. Moore suffered from preeclampsia — a pregnancy complication that is “characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys,” according to the Mayo Clinic — after she gained 17 pounds in one week.

The reality star gave birth via C-section to her little girl and has been bouncing back ever since.

“The SnapBack is real!” Moore wrote on Instagram, showing off her abs three weeks after giving birth. “I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life… whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again.”

