Kenya Moore Shows Off Abs 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Kenya Moore is looking incredible less than a month after giving birth!

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her post-baby body after welcoming her daughter, Brooklyn, with husband Marc Daly earlier this month.

In an aqua sports bra and gray leggings, Moore looks unbelievable as she displays her toned stomach and arms in three separate shots. Also wearing silver hoop earrings, Moore is glowing in the pics.

"The SnapBack is real! 🙈👀😝😊LOL I still can't work out yet but I feel much better," Moore captioned the photos. "I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I've always been healthy and worked out my entire life...whatever my body will do I'm not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again. #brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar! #myangel #miraclebaby #motherhood #love #family"

The post comes after a challenging pregnancy for Moore, whose doctors feared she was suffering from preeclampsia -- a pregnancy complication that is “characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys," according to the Mayo Clinic -- after she gained 17 pounds in one week.

Since welcoming Brooklyn, Moore has taken to Instagram to share a pic of her baby's hand, another from the delivery room and a third of her cradling her little girl.

"She's so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the [delivery] room. I lost a lot of blood so I'm very weak but they both were strong for me," she wrote alongside one post. "God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all."

Watch the video below for more on the growing family:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kenya Moore Cradles Her 'Miracle Baby' After Scary Pregnancy Complications

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Gives Birth to First Child at 47

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Says She Gained 17 Pounds in One Week Due to Pregnancy Complication

Related Gallery