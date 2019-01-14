As she prepares to face off against other stars in season two of Celebrity Big Brother, Kandi Burruss has shared how she turned to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Brandi Glanville for advice.

But the words of wisdom that Burruss, a musician and Real Housewives of Atlanta star, received came with a warning!

“The first thing she said was, ‘You're horrible, you're not going to make it,’” Burruss shared to ET’s Keltie Knight ahead of the season premiere on CBS on Jan. 21. “But then she said, ‘Well, if you have decided that you're definitely doing this, find the most athletic person in the house and be friends with them.’”

Buddying up to the sportiest contestant is just part of Burruss’ game plan. She also hopes that her cooking skills will help her make friends, and plans to stick with large groups of contestants within the house.

“What I noticed on the first [season] was when you have all those people in one room, normally they bond together,” Burruss explained. “So, they’re not going to vote each other off. I want more people who will feel bad about kicking me off than just, like, one person.”



“I always want to be in the bigger room because that’s more people you can make a bond with," she added. "And, I’m going to do my best to not let too many people have conversations with me not in the room. If I see people breaking off, I’ll go in and go, ‘Hey girl, what you doing?’ so she can’t be over there plotting against me.”

While Burruss has clearly thought out how she will navigate the competition, she admitted she hadn’t watched the series when her agent called asking if she would be interested in participating. Wondering if it was “cool,” she phoned her daughter, Riley, to get the lowdown.

“I was like, ‘OK, tell me the truth -- is this something that would be cool for me to do?’” Burruss, a member of girl group Xscape, said. “And she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do it. It'll be fun, do it.’”

She has since watched three episodes of the first season of Celebrity Big Brother and laughed, ‘Hell, yeah,’ when asked if she’s nervous about being stuck in a house with other celebrities, likening the experience to if she had to do the same with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars.

“If I was stuck in a house with them for a month, I would go crazy!” Burruss admitted. “So, I've just said, ‘OK, everything that you would normally do -- bring that back down about 30 percent.’ Out of the first couple of episodes that I saw, I said, ‘You don't want to be too bossy, because that doesn't work.' But then you can't let people run you over either because that's when they think that they are manipulating you to do what they want you to do.”

Burress, who helped pen the TLC hit “Scrubs,” said her biggest fear about entering the house is going home first because if she does, her family “said they're going to disown me.”

“I'm going to try and be tough and stick through it,” she said. “I will admit that I do miss my children and my husband already. But they are supporting me in this, so I know that they will be OK.”



And, while she would use the prize money to reinvest in her businesses, she hopes that by simply participating in the series she can raise awareness of those businesses -- which include a restaurant and an adult toy line -- as well as her music and her charity, Kandy Cares, which helps single parents and the children of single parents get education and empowerment.



