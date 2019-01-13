The new cast of Celebrity Big Brotherhas been revealed!

On Sunday, CBS announced the new famous houseguests who will be competing in the second edition of the competition show. Celebs like Ryan Lochte and Tamar Braxton, as well as Tom Green will be competing for a chance to win money for their charity of choice. A total of seven men and five women will take part in the show, with evictions on Friday and Monday nights.

See the full list of houseguests below:

Jonathan Bennett

Tamar Braxton

Kandi Burruss

Tom Green

Lolo Jones

Kato Kaelin

Ryan Lochte

Dina Lohan

Natalie Eva Marie

Anthony Scaramucci

Ricky Williams

Joey Lawrence

Marissa Jaret Winokur was named the big winner of the show's first celebrity edition, which aired last February.

Last November, CBS confirmed that Julie Chen would continue to host the upcoming season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, on the heels of her leaving her co-hosting gig on The Talk last September. Chen left the talk show following her husband, Les Moonves', exit from CBS, due to multiple women going public with sexual misconduct allegations against him. Moonves has denied the allegations.

On Thursday, the 49-year-old host shared a photo of herself on the Big Brother set. "So excited to be back on this stage," she wrote. "Who else is ready for the second season of #BBCeleb?! RT if you’re counting down to the premiere on Monday January 21!”

So excited to be back on this stage 🤗🤗 who else is ready for the second season of #BBCeleb?! RT if you’re counting down to the premiere on Monday January 21! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/FKgzaZpysb — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) January 10, 2019

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

