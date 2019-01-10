Julie Chen is back to her Big Brother roots.

The 49-year-old host shared a picture of herself on the Big Brother set on Thursday, looking chic in a black dress as she joyously lifts up her arms.

"So excited to be back on this stage," she wrote. "Who else is ready for the second season of #BBCeleb?! RT if you’re counting down to the premiere on Monday January 21!"

Chen has hosted Big Brother since its debut on CBS in 2000. Last November, CBS confirmed that she'll be hosting the upcoming season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, on the heels of her leaving her co-hosting gig on The Talk last September. Chen left the show following her husband, Les Moonves', exit from CBS, due to multiple women going public with sexual misconduct allegations against him. Moonves has denied the allegations.

Chen was replaced on The Talk by Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who made her debut on the show on Jan. 2. ET spoke to Inaba, who said that Chen has been "exceptionally loving" towards her.

"I have so much respect for her," Inaba said.

Inaba also revealed the special gift she got from Chen, congratulating her on her new role on The Talk.

"She sent me flowers," Inaba shared. "She was one of the first people to send me flowers and I just have so much love in my heart for her. She's a strong woman, and I know she's going through a lot, and I just send her all my love. I am so grateful for her."

