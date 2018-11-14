Sharon Osbourne is getting candid about Julie Chen’s departure from The Talk.

The 66-year-old TV star dropped by the Jim & Sam Show on SiriusXM radio where she admitted that since Chen’s emotional farewell in September, they haven’t had any contact.



“I haven’t spoken to Julie in forever,” she explained. “It’s really, really tough on her. When they were doing the investigation, I think that every female employee through CBS got a letter from the people that are doing the investigation for the company, to say ‘Have you ever had any inappropriate meetings with him? Has he ever been inappropriate with you?’ And then you’ve got to go in there every day.”



She is referring to the investigation in September that was conducted soon after several women came forward alleging sexual harassment from the chairman and CEO of CBS, Les Moonves, Chen’s husband. He stepped down from his position at the company soon after. Then, a week later, Chen announced she planned to leave the talk show.



"I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago and the cast, crew and staff have become family over the years," she explained in a clip from the set of Big Brother. "Right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I've decided to leave The Talk. ... I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for."



But the former news anchor’s absence from the show has been felt by the likes of Osbourne, who didn’t hesitate to share her admiration for Chen.



“I loved work with Julie,” she gushed. “She was, you know, great. So professional to work with.”



