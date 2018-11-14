Tom Hiddleston's Cryptic Teaser Has Nothing to Do With Loki

Tom Hiddleston is headed back to the London stage!



On Wednesday, the Avengers: Infinity War star shared a tweet, just his second this year, featuring a short dramatic clip of himself that had fans everywhere speculating. The next day, the Jamie Lloyd Company revealed on Twitter that the leading man will be starring in an updated stage production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal. The play opens March 5 at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London and general admission tickets go on sale on Nov. 30. The production will only run for 12 weeks.



In the aforementioned video, the 37-year-old thespian strolls through a beautifully lit London tunnel littered with trash cans and covered in graffiti. Warm tones play as he strolls ever closer to the camera, coming into focus. He’s wearing a white-collared shirt and jacket and looking positively downcast. In the end, he begins to cry as the play's title appears. The Jamie Lloyd Company's tweet included a new video featuring a closeup of Hiddleston's tearful expression.

B E T R A Y A L

@twhiddleston.

Harold Pinter Theatre. ⁰From 5 March 2019.



Priority On-Sale: Thu 29 Nov

General On-Sale: Fri 30 Nov⁰ #PinteratthePinter#TomHiddleston#Betrayalpic.twitter.com/9nNkBgIHRW — The Jamie Lloyd Co (@JamieLloydCo) November 15, 2018

Hiddleston has long been a devout fan of Pinter, having appeared at a London gala honoring the revered playwright just last month.



“Pinter’s writing really stood out as something else, something different, something lean and spare, and with a very distinctive voice that kept drawing me back,” he said in an interview at the gathering. “But I think the reason he had such an impact on our cultural landscape and the reason there’s a theater with his name on it is because of the breadth and range of his writing. That he could be funny and profound and absurd and honest and real.”



Betrayal tells the story of a years-spanning affair in the 1970s between a married man and woman, but told non-chronologically.

Besides Betrayal, Hiddleston has reportedly signed on to reprise Loki, the Marvel character who seemed to die in Infinity War, for an upcoming Disney Plus series.



RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Aldean Addresses Mass Shooting at Borderline Bar Just Over a Year After Vegas Tragedy

'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton Proves He Can Sing Like Elton John, Impresses Jamie Foxx

New Idris Elba Doll Is a Total Fail!

Related Gallery