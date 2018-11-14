Taron Egerton clearly has what it takes to portray Elton John!

This week, he and his Robin Hood co-star, Jamie Foxx, visited the Sway in the Morning SiriusXM radio show, where they discussed Egerton’s starring role in the musical biopic Rocketman. Host Sway Calloway also asked the 29-year-old Brit if he wouldn’t mind treating listeners to a few bars.

That’s when Egerton sang a verse from John’s 1970 classic, “Your Song,” beautifully conjuring the rock ’n’ roll legend’s delivery.

Afterward, he was met with a round of applause and some impressed expressions. Foxx, a gifted singer in his own right, commented, “That’s just too much sauce, man.”

Arguably no knows better than Foxx what it takes to attempt to embody a music icon, having won an Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles.

“He trying to take over Hollywood,” Sway chimed in.

Diehard fans know this isn’t the first time Egerton has lent his voice to a film’s score. He performed “I’m Still Standing” as Johnny, the teenage gorilla in 2016’s Sing.

Later on the show, Sway asked the pair if Robin Hood has a theme song. Egerton admitted that they didn’t and Sway suggested they put one together now.

That’s when Foxx hilariously improvised some lyrics set to the music from Bryan Adams’ '90s single, “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” from the Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves soundtrack. However, although Egerton was willing to cover John, he was a little too nervous to join in.

Robin Hood arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

Check out Foxx and Egerton’s full interview on the show up above.

