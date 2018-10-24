Willow Hart is following in her mom’s footsteps!

The 7-year-old daughter of Pink, 39, and her husband, Carey Hart, is featured in the singer’s new music video for the song “A Million Dreams,” which is off the new album, The Greatest Showman — Reimagined.

The album is the new companion record for the popular 2017 musical film. In the sweet behind-the-scenes clip, Willow starts off the song by singing an entire verse by herself before her powerhouse mama takes over.

“I grew up listening to Annie, and no one has done this for me, for my heart since I was a little girl,” Pink tells the film’s creators in the clip. "And to have her finally have something like this, you made our favorite movie ever!”

The precious mother-daughter duo had some fun at the start of the clip, goofing off in the recording studio.

"I think you’re fun,” Pink tells Willow.

“Why?” Willow asks.

"‘Cause you’re fun. I’m glad I had you,” the proud mom replies.

