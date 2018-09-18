Two of the breakout stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki and Scarlet Witch, may soon be getting their own standalone shows.

Disney has already made it known that they have some ambitious plans for their upcoming proprietary digital streaming service, and Variety reports that numerous superhero shows are in the works.

Two that are in early development include a series that would focus on the Asgardian baddie-turned-reluctant hero and another that followed the powerful red-haired Avenger.

Marvel already has a number of standalone TV shows featuring their so-called "street level" superheroes on Netflix, such as Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Daredevil, and the ABC series Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

However, it's believed that these shows may be more closely tied in with the MCU, and may even star the actors who originated the roles: Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch.

According to Variety, the scope and budget of these new shows could be significantly larger than what we've seen before. They are expected to be six to eight episodes for their first seasons.

It also appears they will be produced by Marvel Studios, who are responsible for making the big-budget films, unlike their already existent shows, which are produced under their Marvel TV banner.

ET has reached out to Disney for comment. The studio has remained silent about many of the specifics regarding their upcoming streaming service.

