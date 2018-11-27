Julie Chen Is Returning as Host of 'Big Brother'

Julie Chen will be hosting the upcoming season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, CBS has confirmed.

When the hit reality show premieres in January, the veteran journalist and TV personality will once again be playing ringleader to the program’s new wave of colorful houseguests.

The announcement indicates that her ongoing professional relationship with CBS remains strong despite her husband, Les Moonves', resignation as Chairman and CEO of the network in September amid a flurry of sexual harassment allegations. He acknowledged three of the encounters in a statement to the New Yorker but claimed they were consensual.

"The appalling accusations in this article are untrue," the statement read. "What is true is that I had consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago before I came to CBS. And I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women. In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations. I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career. Anyone who knows me knows that the person described in this article is not me."

After his departure, Chen announced that she would be leaving The Talk in an emotional statement to fans from the Big Brother set.

"I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago and the cast, crew and staff have become family over the years," she said. "Right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I've decided to leave The Talk. ... I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for."

Yet she continued to appear on season 20 of the competition show well into the fall.

Get more news on Chen down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sharon Osbourne Says She Hasn't Spoken to Former 'Talk' Co-Host Julie Chen 'In Forever'

Julie Chen Chokes Up While Officially Announcing She's Leaving 'The Talk'

Watch Julie Chen Sign Off 'Big Brother' as Julie Chen Moonves

Related Gallery