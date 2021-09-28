Matthew Koma is no stranger to declarations of love! The 34-year-old musician is known for showering his wife, Hilary Duff, with adoration on social media.

On Sunday, Koma decided to celebrate her birthday a few days early by posting a sweet pic of himself kissing his wife's cheek as she held their 6-month-old daughter, Mae.

"It’s wifey’s birthday in a few days and it only feels right to let her have the whole week to soak up the birthday love," he wrote. "Ba, I truly don’t know how you do it all - the backbone of our family and the Stevie of our Fleet."

He went on to call himself "the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you," and concluded the post with a cheeky NSFW message for the actress.

"Happy birthday to the greatest wifey, mom, and snacking partner there is…but also thank god you were born because we’d be so f**ked. Love you," he wrote. "Also my full body hive is better so we can bone down tonight."

Duff, who turned 34 on Tuesday, clearly loved the sentiment, commenting on the post, "Swoon. Thank god the FBH are gone because who would ever measure up to these love dedications?"

This isn't the first time Koma has gushed over his bride. Last month he raved about Duff as she returned to work on the new show How I Met Your Father.

After Koma's words of adoration, Duff commented on the post, "Oh you’re gunna get it. This is bound to get him baby number 4 and subway night 3 tonight."

