Matthew McConaughey Addresses Rumors That He's the Next Batman

Will Matthew McConaughey soon be putting on a bat suit? In a new interview with radio DJ Zane Lowe during the Advertising Week New York event, the Academy Award-winning actor addressed rumors that he's slated to be the next Batman.

When asked about the possible upcoming role, McConaughey seemed caught off guard.

"I am? First I've heard of it, but it happens this way sometimes!" he said in response to the casting rumors. When Lowe suggested that maybe the internet got it wrong, McConaughey chimed in with a chuckle, "Or maybe they’re right."

The Wolf of Wall Street actor has also been rumored to be taking on the role of Harvey Dent aka Two-Face, in the upcoming The Batman trilogy.

The Batman follows Bruce Wayne in his second year of fighting crime in Gotham. After a string of murders, it becomes clear that the city is more corrupt than he could have ever imagined. Jeffrey Wright stars as Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

If McConaughey did take on the role, he would join the ranks of Batmans past, including George Clooney, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and the latest actor to defend the city of Gotham, Robert Pattinson.

In March, McConaughey spoke to ET about the possibility of taking on another major role, reprising the character of Jake Brigance from 1996's A Time to Kill.

The actor starred as Brigance, a man who defends Carl Lee Hailey (Samuel L. Jackson), a Black father who killed the two white men who raped his daughter. Variety reported that McConaughey was attached to star in a series adaptation of John Grisham's A Time for Mercy. The 2020 book is a follow-up to the author's other books, A Time to Kill and Sycamore Row.

"All I can tell you right now is that yeah, it is something that I have been searching for a while now, and if it happens, we would script-write everything," McConaughey told ET of reprising his role. "It would be something I would love to reprise and be Jake Brigance. I have often thought…25 years later, what am I doing? What am I doing and also what is the flip side, you know?"

"First it was Time to Kill, and then it was Time for Mercy. Well, that is the two real sides of justice," he continued. "So then the shoe on the opposite side is also very interesting for me. So that is all I can tell you right now, we are working on it. Hopefully it is something real down the line."

