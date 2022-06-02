Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Announce Relief Fund for Uvalde Community After Shooting
Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, announced a relief fund on Thursday for his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, following the school shooting that killed 19 children and two adults last week.
"Matthew and Camila McConaughey have been on the ground in Uvalde for the last few days since the mass shooting, the loss is tragic," their statement begins. "While the spirit of the community is in pain, the unanimous support of families to families and strangers to locals is beautiful. After the initial shock, the town has now begun the funerals and the grieving process, which will continue for the surviving children, families, and the entire community."
"The community will need ongoing grief counseling and support on the long road ahead of them. Please join us to help the people of Uvalde, TX. 100% of your donations to the just keep livin Foundation's Uvalde Relief Fund will support grief counseling, costs associated with burial services and other immediate and long-term needs of the community," the statement concludes.
McConaughey, who grew up in Uvalde, visited the town with Camila on Tuesday to pay their respects at the memorial center at Robb Elementary. He was also accompanied by his three children and his brother, Rooster. His first trip was last Friday, where he was accompanied by Rep. Tony Gonzales. Fox News Digital got video of McConaughey riding in the passenger side of a truck, with the congressman behind the wheel.
