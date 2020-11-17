Matthew McConaughey and his mother, Mary, can now laugh at a time when their relationship wasn't so great.

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's Red Table Talk, McConaughey and his mom speak to Jada Pinkett Smith and her 20-year-old daughter, Willow, as well as the actress' mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones. McConaughey and his mom reflect on the ups and downs of their relationship.

"You and I had a rough patch about eight years right after I got famous," McConaughey says as he points to his mom. "I was trying to find my own balance with fame and stuff, I would share stuff with her, and to whatever amount of innocence it was, we can now completely laugh at it."

McConaughey went on to talk about his mom speaking to the press about him.

"But some of those things I would share, might show up in the 6 o'clock news three days later," he says. "For instance, coming home at my beach house, I got a buddy that calls me saying, 'Are you watching this? Put on Channel 4,' or whatever it was, it was Hard Copy or whatever, and here is a camera going through our bedroom. Mom is leading the camera saying, "And here's the bedroom where I caught him with Michelle... '"

McConaughey wasn't afraid to discuss his complicated childhood in his new memoir, Greenlights, including describing his parents' relationship as toxic. However, the actor and his mom are clearly still on good terms. Last month, McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, Instagrammed a picture of the two together, holding up a copy of his book.

"One proud mamma!" Alves captioned the picture.

ET also recently spoke with McConaughey about his memoir, and he acknowledged that the book -- which includes him opening up about being blackmailed into losing his virginity at 15, and also being molested by a man when he was 18 -- was not for his own young children to read now. McConaughey and Alves have three kids together -- 12-year-old Levi, 10-year-old Vida and 7-year-old Livingston.

"This has some real life to it that they need to be older," he explained. "Look, it's like a lot of the films I've done or TV, they're not ready to see Dallas Buyers Club, they're not ready to see True Detective. You know, they've seen very few of my films. It would confuse them in ways they do not need to be confused because they're not old enough to understand the context of that situation in life. I think when it's time for them to read it, I'm very excited about it, that they know me well enough and they'll go, 'wow,' but not judge me any differently -- just see me as more, 'Wow, that's a lot of things that Papa was doing before we were ever even in this world. There's a lot Papa was doing when he went away to work each day, what a full-life Dad led.'"

