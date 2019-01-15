Matthew McConaughey is really showing a different side of himself in his steamy new noir thriller, Serenity.

The Gold actor and co-star Anne Hathaway recently sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner, where they dished on their upcoming drama, and the conversation inevitably turned to some of the film's more risque scenes.

In the movie, McConaughey and Hathaway -- who reunited for the project after previously starring together in the 2014 sci-fi drama Interstellar -- play exes who share some seriously steamy encounters.

And, unlike a lot of film's love scenes which linger on the female stars' form, Serenity doesn't shy away from showing quite a bit of McConaughey.

"I don't know if that's good for the box office or bad for the box office," the 49-year-old star said with a bashful laugh and self-deprecating shrug.

"Trust me, it's real good," Hathaway added, coyly laughing.

While McConaughey has never been afraid to show off his fit physique, near full-frontal nudity isn't something fans have often seen from the star, and he seemed a little embarrassed by the attention.

When asked if he ever used a stunt double (so to speak) while filming that scene, a blushing McConaughey laughed, asking, "How much time do we have in this [interview]? This could go long."

In Serenity, McConaughey also got a chance to act opposite Diane Lane, whom the star has had a crush on for years.

"I told her [about my crush], first thing, too!," he exclaimed. "I said, 'Do you know long I've had a crush on you, Diane? Since [she starred in] Lonesome Dove,'" he boasted. "I told her straight up!"

"[She's] fun and cool -- and she's a great actress," McConaughey marveled. Check out the video below to hear more.

Serenity -- also starring Jason Clarke and Djimon Hounsou -- hits theaters Jan. 25.

RELATED CONTENT:

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway Lock Lips in 'Serenity' Trailer

Matthew McConaughey Talks Auditioning for Jack in 'Titanic': 'I Wanted That'

Anne Hathaway Has an 'Indecent Proposal' for Matthew McConaughey in 'Serenity' (Exclusive)