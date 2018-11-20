Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway are up to no good in the newest trailer for their upcoming thriller, Serenity.

In the film, McConaughey plays Baker Dill, a fish boat captain living on the scenic island of Plymouth, who receives a visit from his ex-wife, Karen (Hathaway). She is desperate to be rid of her violent new husband (Jason Clarke) and offers Baker millions to kill him. Baker, who shares a son with Karen, is tormented by the decision.



The trailer teases a taut thriller that vacillates between glimpses of the island paradise and the damning proposition Baker is considering. Images include a passionate love scene between the Oscar-winning leads, as well as flashing lightning, a shark in the water and locals advising the fish boat captain on his terrible plight. In one particularly stirring shot, Karen wakes to find herself alone in bed, yet her sheets are stained with blood.



The trailer concludes with Baker poring over a map of the ocean, asking, “Where in the world are they?”



The film was originally slated to come out in September, and then October, but has since been pushed back to early in the new year.

Besides McConaughey, Hathaway and Clarke, Diane Lane, Djimon Hounsou and Jeremy Strong round out the cast.



Serenity arrives in theaters on Jan. 25, 2019.



