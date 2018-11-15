The First Trailer for 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding' Is Here!

It's nearly time to return to Aldovia!

On Thursday, Netflix released the first trailer and key art for the sequel to last year's runaway hit, A Christmas Prince. Following Amber (Rose McIver) -- a journalist who lies her way into the palace to get a story, only to fall for the handsome Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) who's considering abdication -- the film captivated audiences thanks to its quirk and indisputable heart.

The sequel, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, picks up a year after the events of the first film, which ended with a romantic New Year's Eve proposal.

According to a press release, Amber and Richard are gearing up for their lavish Christmas wedding, "but their plans are jeopardized when Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she's cut out to be queen, and Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season, but the future of the kingdom."

In the trailer, Amber is hard at work on her blog, while marveling that she's about to be crowned queen. Between delight at the palace's Christmas festivities, Amber, her future mother-in-law and their eccentric wedding planner are hard at work on organizing the nuptials.

The preparations for "the event of the season" unsettle Amber, though, as she's forced to wear a dress she dislikes, deal with royal protocol and attempt to avoid paparazzi. "It's like bridezilla in reverse," she exclaims at one point.

When the palace asks Amber to end her blog in favor of full-time royal duties, she's unsure if she can give up who she is to marry the one she loves.

Last month, ET caught up with Karen Schaler, the writer of the first film, who revealed the real-life royal inspiration behind her screenplay. A travel journalist and former investigative reporter, Schaler was invited to produce a segment about Prince William and Kate Middleton's one time home, the Isle of Anglesey. When locals were hesitant to share anything about the royal couple, Schaler began thinking about how the press treats its subjects.

"[The film was] loosely inspired by trying to get scoops when I was an investigative reporter and they were always sending me to get the worst story," she revealed.

“I hoped that people watching [A Christmas Prince] would be entertained and charmed and all the normal things,” she continued, adding that the film is worth revisiting now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married. “Take a second look, because it was very timely.”

Though she's not involved in the second movie -- she's busy with her debut novel, Christmas Camp, and a couple of other holiday films -- Schaler still gets a kick out of discussing her flick, especially all of the fan reactions.

“I love all the feedback. I love the ones like, ‘This is so bad it’s good and I have to watch it 20 more times.’ I was dying,” she admitted. “Even the people who thought it was corny and ridiculous seemed to enjoy it and watch it. People loved picking on the poor little Christmas Prince, but all I said was, ‘Thank you for watching and I appreciate it all. Keep the comments coming.’”

i just watched a christmas prince on netflix and though the film was utter trash it was beautiful trash and im a fan — Kristen (@kristenl17_) December 26, 2017

a christmas prince was the worst movie ive ever seen and everyone needs to watch it right now bc im in love with it — tyler curtis (@tlcyellow) December 20, 2017

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding hits Netflix on Nov. 30. In the meantime, watch the video below for other holiday movies premiering this year:

