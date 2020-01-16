Could Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant become step-siblings?

ET's Rachel Smith sat down with the actors during The Gentlemen junket in New York, where they gave an update on setting their parents up. Last month, during an interview with Mashable, the two joked about getting McConaughey's mom, Mary Kathlene McCabe, and Grant's father, James Grant, together.

"His father's 91, my mother's 88," McConaughey told Smith. "Yeah, why not? Next week, they're supposed to meet, and we probably won't see them for the rest of the night."

As for Grant, he jokingly added that their parents' meeting would be "red hot." While we may not know if Mary and James will get together, McConaughey could have a future in matchmaking. His only requirement? "They have to be over 85."

The actors' new movie, The Gentlemen, explores London's seedy underbelly, with McConaughey playing Mickey Pearson, an American who has made a fortune selling cannabis in the U.K. But now the sharks are circling and Mickey has to fight off anyone and everyone who's trying to swindle him or take over his business. The film also co-stars Michelle Dockery, Henry Golding and Charlie Hunnam.

ET also had some fun with the entire cast, playing a fun speed round asking who is the most chivalrous, who's the most well-groomed and the most foul-mouthed. The answers will surprise you! Watch the video above to hear what they said.

The Gentlemen arrives in theaters on Jan. 24.

