The stars are shining bright for Texas. A number of celebs came together on Sunday for the virtual benefit concert "We're Texas," which aimed to raise money for those impacted by the devastating winter storm that rocked the state in February.

Organized by Matthew McConaughey through his Just Keep Livin Foundation, the star-studded online benefit saw some stars like Jamie Foxx, Selena Gomez and Megan Thee Stallion share some meaningful words of support for those who are trying to rebuild after the storm.

"Everything is bigger in Texas. We're known for our rugged individualism, and for state pride, which we do have aplenty," McConaughey shared during his on-stage introduction to the evening. "Whether you were born here, moved here, married in... or just came here for the bar-b-que, there is no such thing as a stranger in anyone we meet. Because Texas makes its mark on you."

Foxx shared a special video message for the people of Texas, and explained, "I know peoples' will has been tested, I know our humanity has been tested. But there's nothing like Texas people, and we will do whatever we can to protect our Texas spirit, our Texas roots, because nobody -- absolutely nobody -- messes with Texas."

Houston native Michael Strahan joined in to explain that the thing he loves the most about the state are the people. "We are diverse, we are loving, and as they say, everything in Texas is big, and we have big hearts."

Among the many artists who performed for the virtual event was Fort Worth native Kelly Clarkson, who wowed with a rendition of her iconic tune "Whole Lotta Woman," which pays tribute to the fiery spirit of women from the Lone Star State.

Miranda Lambert also performed during the event, strumming her guitar and singing from her front porch. The songstress, who was born in Longview, also reflected on her love of her home state, sharing, "I am so proud to be from Texas, like all of us always are. I truly believe there's nothing we can't do as a community and a family and a state by sticking together and staying strong and doing what Texans do."

Proud Houston native Megan Thee Stallion joined in, sharing, "We have great food, great music, but most of all we have great people. Texas people are proud and resilient, but most of all we are so giving and so generous, and that is what I love most about my home state."

Jennifer Garner, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Nick Jonas and Woody Harrelson were among the many, many celebs who reflected on what they love most about the state. While the benefit also featured performances from Clint Black, George Strait, Casey Musgraves, Khalid, Post Malone, Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr, Leon Bridges and many more.

Those interested in giving to the cause can find more information here on donating to the Just Keep Livin Foundation's efforts.

Texas in Turmoil: Stars Speak Out After Unprecedented Storm Leaves Millions Without Power This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Matthew McConaughey Slams Texas' Decision to Lift Mask Mandate

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Support Texas Women’s Shelter After Storm

Matthew McConaughey and More Stars Speak Out Amid Texas Winter Storm

Beyoncé Brings Relief to Those Struggling Through Texas Winter Storms

Matthew McConaughey Addresses Possible Run for Texas Governor

Related Gallery