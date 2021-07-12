Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Welcome Baby No. 2

Congrats are in order for Matthew Morrison and his wife, Renee, who just welcomed their second child together.

The happy couple are now parents to daughter Phoenix Monroe Morrison, who was born on Monday, June 28, at 12:08 p.m., People confirms. The newborn weighed 7 lbs., 1.5 oz., and measured 21 inches long at birth.

"We Rise! Our family is now complete. Welcome, Phoenix Monroe!" Morrison and his wife said in a joint statement to People.

The pair, who wed in 2014 and also share a 3-year-old son, Revel, revealed they were expecting in April, with the Glee alum sharing a heartfelt post about their journey to baby No. 2. "After 3 miscarriages, a pandemic, and the loss of many loved ones.... Renee, Revel, and I are elated to be bringing a little joy into the world," Morrison wrote alongside a beautiful video montage with art from Marco Santini. "Patience, reflection, and introspection are a few of the many tools that we have learned this year. And we are excited to bring those tools into our parenting. Can’t wait to meet our little baby boy/girl? Who knows!"

Morrison added that he and Renee were waiting "for the big day to greet the being that will change our family yet again!"

Thanking their unborn child for their timing, Renee shared the same video, writing: "The beat of a heart... sweet tender rhythm. The first precious sound we ever hear. I feel you within me, my sweet little warrior. The journey you have endured to reach this very moment, kicking, fist pumping, spreading those little wings inside my womb making yourself known..."

"You are here! And I am in awe," she continued. "Of what it is to create life. Of the patience, faith, and utter trust in the unknown. I am surrendered beyond surrender. I feel deeper than I’ve ever felt; bliss, passion, power coursing through me channeling directly to you. Little one."

ET spoke with Morrison in April 2019, where he dished on how fatherhood has changed him for the better. "After having a child, I just feel so much more passionate about things," he said. "About what I can do for my children’s generation, my grandchildren’s generation, to give them a beautiful planet to live in and give them oxygen to breathe."

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Cannon Seemingly a Father of 7 After Alyssa Scott Gives Birth

Gal Gadot Gives Birth to Third Child

Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Gives Birth to Their 3rd Child Together, His 5th

Sadie Robertson Gives Birth to Baby Girl! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery