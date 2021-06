Congrats to Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal! The couple has welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Isabella Rose Smith. Crystal announced the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday, sharing a photo of herself in the hospital, along with a smiling Ne-Yo beside her.

"ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! 🌹God said don’t make plans honey!" the mother of three wrote in the caption. "She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection 🥺🥰 My world is finally complete 🙌🏽."

Crystal and Ne-Yo received a slew of congratulatory messages in the comments section from their friends and family.

Ne-Yo's bundle of joy is his fifth child. He and Crystal share two sons -- 5-year-old Shaffer and 3-year-old Roman -- while Ne-Yo is also dad to 10-year-old daughter Madilyn and 9-year-old son Mason, who he shares with ex Monyetta Shaw.

The "Let Me Love You" singer announced Crystal was expecting in February, alongside a sultry video of himself caressing her baby bump.

"Overjoyed to announce...the family is expanding...👶🏽!" he wrote. "#Number5❤️#5thandFinal #BlessingsOnBlessings🙏🏾@itscrystalsmith 🥰🥰🥰You ready baby? Let’s go!"

Ne-Yo revealed in February 2020 that he and Crystal decided to divorce, but they reconciled soon after. See more on the family in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ne-Yo Admits Preparing for Baby No. 4 Is Just as Stressful as the First Time (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Ne-Yo Calls Being a Father 'the Best Thing You'll Ever Do in Real Life' (Exclusive)

Ne-Yo Expecting Baby No. 5

Ne-Yo on Pitbull Calming His Nerves About Singing in Spanish (Exclusive)

Related Gallery