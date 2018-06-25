Ne-Yo Calls Being a Father 'the Best Thing You'll Ever Do in Real Life' (Exclusive)

Ne-Yo is running on no sleep.

The World of Dance star welcomed son Roman on Thursday, June 14, and couldn't stop beaming about the new arrival on the BET Awards red carpet.

"It's poop to here, it's no sleep, but it is the best thing you'll ever do in real life," he gushed to ET's Nischelle Turner on Sunday. "Real talk, it really is."

Roman is Ne-Yo's fourth child, joining daughter Madilyn, 7, and sons Mason, 6, and Shaffer, 2.

Ne-Yo also credited wife Crystal Smith, with whom he shares sons Shaffer and Roman, with turning his life around and pushing him "to do better."

"Once I realized who she was and what I had, I had to make some changes," he admitted. "I had to self-reflect, I had to evolve. In order to keep a good woman, you have to be a good man."

See more from Ne-Yo below.

