New details on why Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz called off their engagement have emerged.

The Friends star confirmed their split on Tuesday, telling ET, "Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best." Now, a source tells ET that Perry and Hurwitz "both wanted different things."

"They weren't aligned on important topics that would impact their future together as a couple," the source adds. "They decided it would be best if they split."

Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, started dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. "Matthew and Molly had a connection right off the bat," an additional source told ET at the time. "Molly has stuck by Matthew’s side and supported him throughout their relationship."

"He greatly appreciates having her in his life and wanted to take things to the next level with an engagement," the source added. "They are both so happy."

News of Perry's split comes shortly after he reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc for HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special.

"I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show," director Ben Winston said of Perry on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast. "I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Matthew Perry and Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Split

'Friends' Director and EP Support Matthew Perry After Reunion Special

Matthew Perry Jokes That He Doesn't Hear From the 'Friends' Cast

‘Friends’ EP and Director Lend Their Support to Matthew Perry After Reunion Special This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery