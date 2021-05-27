'Friends: The Reunion': Matthew Perry Jokes That He Doesn't 'Hear From Anyone' in the Cast
‘Friends’ Reunion: Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBla…
'Friends' Reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Admit Re…
‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer: Watch the Cast Laugh and Cry on the F…
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Sparks Outrage Over Pandemic-Themed…
‘Friends’ Cast on Where They Think Characters Ended Up, J.Lo and…
‘Friends’ Reunion Special First Trailer, A$AP Rocky Says Rihanna…
Ellen DeGeneres Explains Why She's Living at Courteney Cox's Hou…
'Friends' Reunion: First Teaser Trailer and Guest Stars Revealed!
Angelina Jolie on ‘Feeling Broken’ and Using Acting as a Creativ…
'Friends' Creators Weigh in on the Possibility of a Reboot (Excl…
Hayley Kiyoko on 'Emotional Experience' of 'Found My Friends' Mu…
Angelina Jolie on New Film ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and Overcomi…
Maya Hawke on Feeling ‘Scared’ of YouTubers, Her Parents and ‘St…
Watch the Original 'Mighty Ducks' Squad's Sweet Reunion on Disne…
Inside Britney Spears' Parents' Battle Over the Terms of Her Con…
Josh Duggar Arrested in Arkansas, Sister Jill Calls Situation ‘V…
‘Milkwater’ Trailer: Molly Bernard Unexpectedly Decides to Becom…
T-Pain Just Realized He's Been Ignoring Celebrities' Instagram M…
Ben and Erin Napier Team Up With Sheryl Crow for ‘Home Town Take…
Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges of Possession of…
Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion.
Matthew Perry is calling out his Friends castmates. During HBO Max's long-awaited Friends reunion special, which featured Perry along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the 51-year-old actor that brought Chandler Bing to life jokingly lamented about the lack of communication between the cast.
The moment happened just as Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, was gushing over the cast's continued closeness.
"We stay in touch for sure," she said. "Maybe not every day, but, you know, we have such a bond from having done this show and forged this very tight relationship that anytime you text or call someone, they're gonna pick up. They'll be there."
In response to Kudrow's sweet sentiment, host James Corden asked Perry which cast member doesn't actually pick up their phone.
"I don't hear from anyone!" he quipped with a shrug, causing his castmates to turn and laugh at him good-naturedly. That laughter, Perry revealed later in the special, was something he longed for during his time on the series.
"To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh," Perry said of the show's live studio audience. "And it's not healthy, for sure. But I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn't laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions. If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out."
When Kudrow responded by noting that she doesn't remember Perry ever sharing that particular fear, the actor said that it was something he felt "every single night" they filmed the series.
For Schwimmer and Cox, who played siblings Ross and Monica Geller, the audience mostly added to their experience.
"I really enjoyed the energy of the audience, though, the live audience," Schwimmer said, earning agreement from Aniston, LeBlanc and Kudrow. "It was like doing a one-act play every week with all of us."
"When they would laugh at something I would think to myself, 'Oh, if you think that's funny, wait until you get a load of this next line,'" Cox agreed. "They would challenge me to try even [more]. I felt this rewarding feeling... or flat nothing [if they didn't laugh]."
Friends: The Reunion is streaming now on HBO Max.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Ultimate 'Friends' Gift Guide
'Friends: The Reunion': Fans React to the Long-Awaited Special
'Friends' Reunion: Jennifer Aniston Talks Brad Pitt's Guest Appearance
Related Gallery