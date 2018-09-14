Matthew Perry is ready to get back out there.

The former Friends star took to Twitter on Friday to reveal more about his recovery from a recent surgery, one month after his rep confirmed he underwent a procedure in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. "He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals," his rep said at the time.

On Friday, Perry appeared to announce that he was feeling better, as he tweeted, "Three months in a hospital bed. Check." Fans quickly commented with their well wishes for the actor.

Three months in a hospital bed. Check. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) September 15, 2018

Perry has been open about his past health struggles, including battles with addiction to alcohol and Vicodin. He opened up about his recovery in a 2015 video for Phoenix House, a California-based treatment center, and also recently wrote a play, The End of Longing, which he told ET mirrors those struggles.

"It's an exaggerated form of myself, but I am an open wound out there by the end of the play, that's for sure," he told ET of the play in April 2017.

"I'm always drawn to characters that improve, that are geared to try to become better men in their lives, that start off in a somewhat broken place and are trying to improve their lives, and that's what I've tried to do in my personal life," he explained. "I like stories that tell that story."

