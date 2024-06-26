The investigation into Matthew Perry's death could lead to federal or state charges being levied against those who supplied the late Friends star with drugs, multiple news outlets report.

Senior sources within the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News on Wednesday that the investigation into the suppliers of the ketamine that led to Perry's death is nearing its conclusion. The U.S. Attorney's Office will determine if federal charges will be filed, or they can refer the case back to state prosecutors.

ET reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office on Wednesday, who had no comment.

Last month, the LAPD confirmed to ET that its investigation into Perry's death remained open, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, 2023.

"On October 28, 2023, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the residence of actor Matthew Perry to conduct a death investigation," the LAPD told ET in a statement at the time. "On October 29, 2023, an autopsy of Mr. Perry was performed by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. On December 15, 2023, the results of the autopsy indicated that Mr. Perry died from the 'acute effects of ketamine.'"

"Based on the Medical Examiner’s findings, the Los Angeles Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service, has continued its investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Perry's death," the statement added.

According to Perry's initial autopsy report, the Friends actor was reportedly receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety. His last known treatment was more than a week before his death, but the ketamine in his system could not be from that treatment since the drug's half-life is under four hours, according to the report.

The report noted that contributing factors to Perry's cause of death were drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, which is a drug that is prescribed for the medical treatment of people with an opioid drug dependence.

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry wrote about taking ketamine infusions while in rehab in Switzerland.

While getting ketamine infusions, Perry wrote he was blindfolded and listening to music. During those therapy sessions, Perry wrote, he'd "disassociate." He also said getting ketamine infusion therapy often made him feel like he was "dying" during the hour-long sessions.

"Oh, I thought, 'This is what happens when you die,'" he wrote. "Yet I would continually sign up for this s**t because it was something different, and anything different is good."

