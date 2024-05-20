Courteney Cox is opening up about her enduring connection with Matthew Perry.

In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the 59-year-old Friends actress says she still talks to her late co-star and that she often feels his presence.

"He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," she shares, addressing the contact she feels with those in the afterlife.

"I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew," she adds. "I feel like there are a lot of people that are -- I think that guide us."

Cox continues, "I sense Matthew's around, for sure."

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry as Monica and Chandler on 'Friends.' - Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank

Cox and Perry shared a particularly close on-screen relationship as Monica Geller and Chandler Bing on the long-running NBC series, which aired from 1994 until 2004. The beloved duo starred as friends-turned-lovers who married in the show's seventh season.

"I think he's probably one of the funniest human beings in the world," Cox says of Perry. "He's just so funny. He has, genuinely, a huge heart. [He] obviously struggled."

She also notes, "I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years."

Perry died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles from acute effects of ketamine, according to his autopsy. He was 54.

Earlier this year, fellow Friends alum Jennifer Aniston sweetly told ET that the best way to honor Perry was to "celebrate him."

'Friends' cast - ET

Cox's latest remarks come weeks after the 20th anniversary of the Friends' series finale. The milestone marks the first major anniversary that the show has celebrated since Perry's death.

The cast reunited for a 2021 Max special, Friends: The Reunion, not knowing at the time that it would be the last time they would come together publicly as the beloved sextet of titular friends whom fans loved to follow through life changes, family drama and relationship ups and downs.

In the streaming special, the cast -- Perry, Aniston, Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc -- reunited for the first time publicly since their final episode aired on May 6, 2004, reconnecting on their old soundstage and the sets they called their TV home for 10 seasons. About two and a half years later, Perry would be dead, and the remaining five would come together once again at his funeral.

See highlights from the group's final public reunion in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: