Some new details have come to light about Matthew Perry's death -- and, more specifically, his will.

In legal documents obtained by ET, it was revealed that the late Friends star left over $1 million in assets in a living trust prior to his death. The trust is called "The Alvy Singer Living Trust," named after the character Woody Allen plays in his 1977 film, Annie Hall.

While Perry's total net worth was much higher than $1 million, that figure comes from the value of the personal property on hand when he died.

Beneficiaries of the trust include Perry's parents John Perry and Suzanne Morrison, his half-sister Caitlin Morrison, and a non-blood-related beneficiary named Rachel Dunn.

Two women are listed as executors: Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan. Ferguson’s attorney filed the paperwork. TMZ was first to report the news.

Perry died on the afternoon of Oct. 28, 2023, after being found in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home. Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, was listed as the informant on the certificate, meaning the Dateline host was the one who identified Perry to authorities.

A coroner's report released in December listed Perry's cause of death as the acute effects of ketamine. According to the report, Perry was reportedly receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety. His last known treatment was more than a week before his death, but the ketamine in his system could not be from that treatment since the drug's half-life is under four hours, according to the report.

The report noted that contributing factors to Perry's cause of death were drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, which is a drug that is prescribed for the medical treatment of people with an opioid drug dependence.

Perry's manner of death was listed as accidental, stating that it was drug and drowning related. No foul play was suspected, according to the report.

