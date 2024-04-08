Lauren Graham is remembering her late friend, Matthew Perry, and sharing the nature of their relationship. The 57-year-old actress spoke about the late Friends star while on tour for her book of essays, Have I Told You This Already?

Graham spoke at the Lincoln Theater in Washington, D.C., where she talked openly about Perry, calling him a "friend and a constant," per Deadline.

"While he was not technically ever a boyfriend, he was an almost in my life," Graham said of Perry.

The actress, perhaps best known for playing Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, said that their friendship went through phases and that Perry had "just come back into my life last year."

Lauren Graham and actor Matthew Perry attend P.F. Chang's Home Menu Frozen Moments Gift Lounge backstage celebrating the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards by On 3 Productions - Day 1 at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Aug. 28, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. - Michael Bezjian / Stringer/ Getty Images

Graham added that Perry gifted her a pickleball set for her birthday, saying, "He's like really into tennis and pickleball, with a card that said, 'Be older.'" she said.

Graham called Perry's death "a terrible loss," adding, "It’s still really hard to believe."

Graham and Perry appeared in the 2008 film Birds of America together as well as Aaron Sorkin's show Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip in 2006, the short-lived comedy series Go On in 2012 and The Odd Couple in 2014.

Lauren Graham and Matthew Perry on 'The Odd Couple' in 2014. - Darren Michaels//CBS via Getty Images

In terms of Graham's romantic life, she had a lengthy relationship with her Parenthood co-star, Peter Krause, from 2010 to 2021.

As for Perry, he was linked over the years to Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow and Yasmine Bleeth.

Perry died on Oct. 28 at his home in Los Angeles from acute effects of ketamine, according to his autopsy. He was 54.

ET spoke with his Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston, in January at the Critics Choice Awards about the ways that fans could honor the late actor.

"Celebrate him," she told ET with a smile.

