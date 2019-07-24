Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died after suffering a brain injury during a match on Friday evening, theRussian Boxing Federation announced Tuesday. It is said the 28-year-old fighter's death happened "as a result of injuries suffered" in his fight with Subriel Matias.



"The Russian Boxing Federation expresses deep condolences to Maxim's family and friends," the federation said in a statement.

The Russian-born boxer fought against Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill on Friday. Dadashev lost the IBF light-welterweight fight after previously being 13-0.

He was hospitalized shortly after the match, which had to be stopped by his trainer Buddy McGirt in the 11th round after Dadashev took numerous shots to the head, the Associated Press reported.

Footage from the match shows McGirt begging Dadashev to stop the fight, telling him: "You're getting hit too much, Max. Please, Max, please let me do this." The referee stopped the fight at McGirt's request.

"He was a very kind person who fought until the very end," his wife, Elizaveta Apushkina, said in a statement, the AP reported. "Our son will continue [to] be raised to be a great man like his father. Lastly, I would like to thank everyone that cared for Maxim during his final days."

This story was originally published by CBS News on July 23, 2019 at 3:27 p.m. ET.

