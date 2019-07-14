YouTube Star Emily Hartridge Dies at 35 in Electric Scooter Collision
Popular Youtube star Emily Hartridge died on Friday, reportedly in a traffic collision involving her electric scooter and a truck. She was 35.
The news of her shocking death was announced in a post to her fans shared to her Instagram page on Saturday.
"This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once," the written statement shared. "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten."
The statement continued, "She has touched so many lives it's hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person."
According to a statement released by the London Metropolitan Police, who are asking for information or witness to the crash, officers responded to reports "of an electric scooter being in collision with a [truck]" on Friday morning.
"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A woman in her 30s had suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the statement continued. Authorities added that "at this early stage, there have been no arrests."
While Hartridge was not identified by police due to the wishes of the victim's family, The Guardian reportedly identified the woman as Hartridge. The publication further reports that this is the first known incident of a fatal collision involving an electric scooter in the U.K.
As of last month, in the U.S., there have reportedly been over 1,500 reported injuries and at least eight known deaths linked to electric scooter accidents stemming from the growing popularity of e-scooter rental services, such as Bird and Lime, in major cities across the country.
News of Hartridge's untimely death has been meet with condolences and mourning from many of those in the YouTube community, as well as her friends and family.
RELATED CONTENT:
Rip Torn, Award-Winning Star of 'The Larry Sanders Show,' Dead at 88
Beth Chapman, 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star, Dead at 51
Popular YouTuber Etika Found Dead After Missing for Nearly a Week
Related Gallery