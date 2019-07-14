YouTube Star Emily Hartridge Dies at 35 in Electric Scooter Collision

Popular Youtube star Emily Hartridge died on Friday, reportedly in a traffic collision involving her electric scooter and a truck. She was 35.

The news of her shocking death was announced in a post to her fans shared to her Instagram page on Saturday.

"This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once," the written statement shared. "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten."

The statement continued, "She has touched so many lives it's hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person."

According to a statement released by the London Metropolitan Police, who are asking for information or witness to the crash, officers responded to reports "of an electric scooter being in collision with a [truck]" on Friday morning.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A woman in her 30s had suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the statement continued. Authorities added that "at this early stage, there have been no arrests."

While Hartridge was not identified by police due to the wishes of the victim's family, The Guardian reportedly identified the woman as Hartridge. The publication further reports that this is the first known incident of a fatal collision involving an electric scooter in the U.K.

As of last month, in the U.S., there have reportedly been over 1,500 reported injuries and at least eight known deaths linked to electric scooter accidents stemming from the growing popularity of e-scooter rental services, such as Bird and Lime, in major cities across the country.

News of Hartridge's untimely death has been meet with condolences and mourning from many of those in the YouTube community, as well as her friends and family.

Deeply saddened to see this on Instagram. I met @emilyhartridge on a train 5 years ago, and by the end of the journey we’d shared all sorts of things about our mental health and insomnia. She was funny, kind, and open-hearted. My deepest sympathies to the Hartridge family 💔 pic.twitter.com/NTuoXW9puV — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) July 13, 2019

I’m really struggling to comprehend the sudden passing of my friend @emilyhartridge. She was a radiant light who always found a reason to laugh. My thoughts are with her friends & family. Hug someone you love today. — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) July 13, 2019

We're deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) July 13, 2019

Yesterday my whole road was blocked off with police tape due to a road incident, I walked past the scene and thought hope the person’s ok... turns out the person wasn’t okay. My friend is dead and now I feel completely sick. Rest in peace Emily hartridge, I’m in fucking bits. pic.twitter.com/M8Ep2GJs36 — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) July 13, 2019

Thank you @emilyhartridge for all the amazing funny silly times. I’ve never laughed so much as some of the times we hung out. I wish I’d said yes to filming more videos 😞 xx pic.twitter.com/KNBtSbb9Hr — Alistair Cohen (@alistairsbrain) July 13, 2019

Exceptionally saddened today to learn of the passing of @emilyhartridge, a woman who has, as long as I've been aware of her, only sought to project positive energy into the world. She will be very missed. Thoughts with her family and boyfriend. RIP Emily Hartridge. — Paul Martins Smith (@PaulSmith5783) July 13, 2019

I’ve just heard the utterly deversating news about @emilyhartridge having worked with her a number of times over the years I find it almost impossible to believe that she is gone. Sending all the supportive vibes to Em’s family and friends. Devastating 💔 — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) July 13, 2019

Really sad to hear the news about Emily Hartridge. She was such a top girl, so talented and a heart of gold.

Just makes you remember to live every day like your last.

Thinking of her close friends and family with this tragic news. RIP Emily x — Chris Stark (@Chris_Stark) July 13, 2019

