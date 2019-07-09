Rip Torn, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his work on The Larry Sanders Show, Men In Black and 30 Rock, has died.

According to a statement released by his family, Torn "passed away peacefully" at his home in Lakeville, Connecticut, with "his wife Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side."

Born Elmore Rual Torn Jr. in 1931, the celebrated actor's career spanned sixty years and included appearances on television, in films and in Broadway and off-Broadway theatrical productions.

He made his film debut in an uncredited role in the 1956 film Baby Doll, and went on appear in nearly 200 movies and TV shows.

One of his most iconic roles came in 1992, when he starred as late night talk show producer Artie on HBO's groundbreaking comedy The Larry Sanders Show, opposite Garry Shandling and Jeffrey Tambor. He starred on the show for six years, during which time he earned six Emmy nominations, winning once in 1996. That same year, he was also nominated for another Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in an episode of Chicago Hope.

His most recent Award recognition came when he was nominated for an Emmy in 2008 for his guest role as Don Geiss on 30 Rock.

Torn was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his acclaimed performance in the 1983 drama Cross Creek.

Some of his most famous acting credits include roles in films such as Men In Black, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, A Face In The Crowd, The Insider and The Beastmaster, among many others. He also provided the voice of Zeus in Disney's animated classic Hercules.

Torn also appeared on TV series such as Will & Grace, The Atlanta Child Murders, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Bonanza and Columbo, to name a few.

Torn is survived by his wife and their two children, Katy and Claire, as well as daughter Danae, from his first marriage to Ann Wedgeworth, as well as daughter Angelica, and sons Tony and Jon, from his second marriage to Geraldine Page.

